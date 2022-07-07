Manitoba Public Insurance seeing more claims, longer wait times this year

The number of physical damage claims seen by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has spiked halfway through 2022.

According to the Crown corporation, so far this year, it has received 101,577 physical damage claims (not including glass-only claims). This is a significant increase from 68,190 claims received at the same point in 2021.

“The influx of these additional claims overall is the result of a variety of factors, including a challenging winter, spring flooding, a spike in pothole-related claims and, most recently, hail events," a spokesperson for MPI said in a statement.

Hail claims are significant so far this year the spokesperson said, noting MPI has received 1,879 claims between June 18 and July 4 from across Manitoba following thunderstorms. The Parkland region alone is responsible for 994 claims in the time period, more than doubling the Westman region which had 433 claims.

The spokesperson said the increased volume of claims has resulted in longer wait times for processing.

“The current average wait time for a non-driveable estimate is appropriately seven days and 12 days for a driveable estimate. In Winnipeg, the average wait time for adjusting appointments is 15 business days and in rural locations around nine days,” they said.

The spokesperson said MPI is working to improve wait times, including offering overtime to staff and hiring and training new employees to meet the demand.