Manitoba pushing forward application for North End Water Treatment Facility and Winnipeg Transit plan

Two key projects in Winnipeg are moving forward thanks to the provincial government.

The province announced on Wednesday that it is advancing an application for the second phase of the North End Water Treatment Facility as well as the Winnipeg Transit Master Plan to the federal government.

"Our government is embarking on a path in a new direction; we are committed to working side by side with all Manitobans to advance key priorities and projects to build a healthier, stronger future for all," Premier Heather Stefanson said in a news release.

The water treatment facility will have new raw sewage pumps, plate screens, and grit washing units and other improvements to extend the plant's life.

The transit plan is a vision for the city over the next 25 years to better serve and respond to Winnipeggers.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he is thankful to see the support from Stefanson, saying this is the first time a sitting premier has visited city hall for an announcement while he has been mayor.

"When all levels of government commit, we will deliver more than $1 billion to build Winnipeg for the future. Today's announcement is a very positive step for achieving those results for Winnipeg and Manitoba," said Bowman.

"To have these two critical infrastructure projects move forward in such a short period of time is a credit to (Stefanson) and her leadership."

Stefanson said there was a lot of work that went into advancing these applications and she added that now was the time to move forward on these projects.

"I think Manitobans, Winnipeggers want to see this move forward so I'm just happy that it is moving forward finally now," said Stefanson.

Bowman added there will be continued dialogue with the provincial and federal governments but it was important to get the application in the queue so the dialogue could take place.

Stefanson added that at the end of the day, these are City of Winnipeg projects and the province will look to the city to manage the projects.

"This is something that has a significant impact on the city, so I think it is empowering the city to manage it," said Stefanson.