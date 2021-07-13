Manitoba putting $5M towards support and services for victims of crime

The province has launched a new corporation to disperse community group grants to support victims of crime.

Manitoba Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced on Tuesday the province would be providing $5 million which will be given to different community groups to go towards supports and services for victims of crime.

Wilma Derksen, Ron Evans and Cydney Bergen are the founding board members of Victims' Assistance Community Grants Inc. and will create the framework to distribute the dollars.

"I think we have an opportunity to revisit some of the crime victim issues with new creativity and insight," Derksen said during a news conference on Tuesday.

The non-profit organization is being given a one-time funding transfer of $5 million by the government from victim surcharge revenue collected through the courts.

"This isn't repeatable funding forever," Friesen said. "That means this can form in many respects seed money."

This funding will be distributed over a period of five years. The province said Victims' Assistance Community Grants Inc. has been mandated to distribute the funds to support those most impacted and disproportionately victimized by crime in Manitoba.