Manitoba RCMP arrest woman wanted for second-degree murder

The Manitoba RCMP has arrested a woman wanted for second-degree murder.

On Sunday, Mounties announced that they had issued an arrest warrant for Fantasia Prince, 26. She was wanted in connection to the homicide of a 24-year-old woman on June 29 on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.

Prince is charged with second-degree murder and had other outstanding warrants. None of the charges have been tested in court.

On Thursday, police announced that she was arrested.