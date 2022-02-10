Manitoba RCMP arrest woman wanted in connection to shooting
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
The Manitoba RCMP said it arrested a 27-year-old woman who was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Thursday in the RM of Ste. Anne.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Nadezda White was wanted on multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.
On Friday, Mounties confirmed White was arrested.
Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday.
According to RCMP, a 31-year-old man was shot by a woman who then left the area in an older, beige-coloured truck. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
