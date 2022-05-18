Manitoba RCMP charge man driving look-a-like police vehicle
Manitoba RCMP have charged a driver after he allegedly had police-style equipment on his car.
The stop occurred on May 7 at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the RM of Minto-Odanah. RCMP found a black Ford Crown Victoria on a service road near Highway 10 that was equipped with police-style equipment, including a push-bar, spotlight and a roof-mounted antenna.
In a statement, RCMP said they no longer use Crown Victoria cars, but the car they stopped looked like a police vehicle. It is illegal for civilian vehicles to have any equipment that could cause someone to mistake it for a police vehicle.
RCMP charged a 23-year-old man under section 216 of the Highway Traffic Act for driving a vehicle that looked like a police vehicle. The charge has not been proven in court.
RCMP added the driver was given a vehicle defect notice and must report to MPI Vehicle Standards and Inspections. The driver is also required to remove the push-bar, spotlight and roof-mounted antenna, and if it’s not removed, the car will be deemed unfit and his registration and insurance will be suspended.
If look-a-like police vehicles are seen in public, residents can report it to their local RCMP Detachment or police service.
-
TDSB chair calls on provincial parties to 'prioritize young people,' reimburse pandemic-related costsThe chair of the Toronto District School Board is asking political parties to “put younger people first” and reimburse Toronto schools for pandemic-related costs ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
-
Multiple bridges seriously damaged in flash floods, more rain on the way for ManitobaManitoba is bracing for more rain as it works to repair multiple bridges that were seriously damaged in flash floods over the weekend.
-
Saskatoon police looking for assault suspect with 'numerous tattoos'Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.
-
PSAC declares impasse in contract talks with federal governmentThe Public Service Alliance of Canada declared an impasse in contract talks with the federal government, accusing the government of tabling an "insulting wage offer."
-
N.B. introduces milestone legislation focused on child-centred approach, early interventionThe New Brunswick government introduced new stand-alone child welfare legislation Wednesday aimed at promoting the interests, protection, participation and well-being of children and youth, along with the health and well-being of families.
-
North Bay roofer hopes to win a worldwide contestMichelle Mulder, owner of ‘Nailed it Roofing’ in North Bay, is nominated for 'Female Roofer of the Year.'
-
'She’s worth it': Family continues to seek answers in Saskatoon woman's death 60 years agoWednesday marks 60 years since the murder of Saskatoon woman Alexandra Wiwcharuk — and her family still hopes to find her killer.
-
Car nearly crashes into Waterloo condoA dark car at the scene could been seen with heavy damage to its front end, after leaving the roadway and nearly smashing into the lobby of a nearby condo.
-
Ford’s PCs maintain lead while NDP support slips, new poll suggestsWith 15 days left until Ontarians cast their ballots, a new survey has found that Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party remains in the lead as support for the Ontario NDP has slipped.