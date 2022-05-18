Manitoba RCMP charge man driving look-a-like police vehicle

Manitoba RCMP have charged a driver after he allegedly had police-style equipment on his car.

The stop occurred on May 7 at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the RM of Minto-Odanah. RCMP found a black Ford Crown Victoria on a service road near Highway 10 that was equipped with police-style equipment, including a push-bar, spotlight and a roof-mounted antenna.

In a statement, RCMP said they no longer use Crown Victoria cars, but the car they stopped looked like a police vehicle. It is illegal for civilian vehicles to have any equipment that could cause someone to mistake it for a police vehicle.

RCMP charged a 23-year-old man under section 216 of the Highway Traffic Act for driving a vehicle that looked like a police vehicle. The charge has not been proven in court.

RCMP added the driver was given a vehicle defect notice and must report to MPI Vehicle Standards and Inspections. The driver is also required to remove the push-bar, spotlight and roof-mounted antenna, and if it’s not removed, the car will be deemed unfit and his registration and insurance will be suspended.

If look-a-like police vehicles are seen in public, residents can report it to their local RCMP Detachment or police service.