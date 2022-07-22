Manitoba RCMP concerned about high homicide rates this year
Manitoba could be on track to its highest rural homicide rates in years, according to RCMP.
Manitoba RCMP say they are investigating 26 homicides so far this year, compared to 19 total in 2021. That number was lower than usual, as both 2020 and 2019 saw 25 homicides each, while 2018 had the most in recent years at 35.
“We are very concerned that this year is on track to be one of the highest number of homicides in RCMP jurisdiction since 2018,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine. “But there is no single reason for this increase, as every homicide is unique and occurs due to a variety of factors.”
Sixteen of this year’s homicides have been in northern Manitoba.
Property crime is also up in rural Manitoba, something Courchaine attributes to the lifting of COVID restrictions.
“Last year a majority of people were still working from home as opposed to now,” She said. When people are home, it deters criminals from committing property-related offences.”
Mounties are reminding property owners to lock all windows and doors when they go out and to report any suspicious behaviour.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incidentA 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo regionThe self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuatedGreece's fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.
-
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offersRogers Communications Inc. says it was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus.
-
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivorsResidential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”