Manitoba RCMP concerned about high homicide rates this year

Manitoba could be on track to its highest rural homicide rates in years, according to RCMP.

Manitoba RCMP say they are investigating 26 homicides so far this year, compared to 19 total in 2021. That number was lower than usual, as both 2020 and 2019 saw 25 homicides each, while 2018 had the most in recent years at 35.

“We are very concerned that this year is on track to be one of the highest number of homicides in RCMP jurisdiction since 2018,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine. “But there is no single reason for this increase, as every homicide is unique and occurs due to a variety of factors.”

Sixteen of this year’s homicides have been in northern Manitoba.

Property crime is also up in rural Manitoba, something Courchaine attributes to the lifting of COVID restrictions.

“Last year a majority of people were still working from home as opposed to now,” She said. When people are home, it deters criminals from committing property-related offences.”

Mounties are reminding property owners to lock all windows and doors when they go out and to report any suspicious behaviour.