Manitoba RCMP dangerous person alert for 2 escaped inmates extended into Sask.

RCMP in Manitoba extended a dangerous persons alert into northern Saskatchewan shortly after midnight on Tuesday asking the public to be on the lookout for two men who are escaped inmates.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Xander William Tardiff and 21-year-old Kelly John Castel.

The alert was extended to include Cumberland House region in northeast Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.

According to an RCMP news release, Tardiff is about 5’11’’ and 180 pounds, Castel is approximately 5’09” and 135 pounds.

RCMP said both men escaped from the Correctional Centre in The Pas, Man. and are considered dangerous and a risk to the public.

Additionally, a third inmate also escaped but RCMP said they were taken safely into custody shortly after 8:00 Monday night.

RCMP said both Tardiff and Castel have a history of violence and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.

The Pas #rcmpmb are requesting public assistance in locating 2 escaped inmates from The Pas Correctional Centre earlier this evening. If you’ve seen Xander Tardiff (19)(left photo) or Kelly Castel (21)(right photo), please do not approach. Call RCMP immediately @ 204-627-6200. pic.twitter.com/t6ifr1SKe7