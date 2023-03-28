Manitoba RCMP investigate death of teen who had been reported missing
Staff
The Canadian Press
RCMP are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northern Manitoba.
The Mounties say the girl's remains were found Tuesday morning in a park in Thompson.
The girl had been reported missing the previous night after leaving the grounds of a community centre.
RCMP say the girl's friends made it home but she did not, prompting a search.
The temperature overnight dropped to -24 C, and patrols overnight were unsuccessful in finding her.
The Mounties say they are still investigating and an autopsy will be done.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023
