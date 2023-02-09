Manitoba RCMP investigating after man yells at young teenage girl to get in his truck

Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a man yelled at a young teenage girl to get in his vehicle near her school.

Officers say the incident happened Wednesday at around 9 a.m. on Terrace Avenue in Flin Flon, Man.

According to officials, the teenage girl was walking near Ruth Betts School when a man driving a truck pulled up beside her, and yelled at her to get in.

Police say she quickly walked away and into the school.

She told a family member around noon. The school and RCMP were then notified of the incident.

Later Thursday, RCMP said the person in the vehicle has spoken with RCMP, but the matter remains under investigation.