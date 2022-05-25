Manitoba RCMP investigating after missing man found dead in water near culvert
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a 75-year-old man was found dead in the water near a culvert.
The investigation began on the evening of May 19 when RCMP received a report of a missing Snow Lake man.
According to police, the man left Snow Lake on May 18 and drove to his cabin.
A spokesperson for the RCMP said the man had been contracted to go out and check culverts in the area.
The man’s ATV was found abandoned near a culvert on May 19.
Mounties, conservation officers, the fire department, local guides and communities members began a search of the area. The man was found dead in the water near the culvert on May 20 at 10 p.m.
RCMP said it appears that the man fell into the water and drowned. He was found 40 to 50 feet downstream of the culvert.
Workplace Safety and Health have been notified of the incident, and RCMP officers continue to investigate.
-
Calgary police union tells officers to remove 'thin blue line' patchesThe union representing Calgary Police Service members has directed frontline officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches from their uniforms, its president confirmed Wednesday.
-
Human remains found in Chatham: CK policeFoul play is not suspected after human remains were discovered in Chatham.
-
Hydro One rebuilds main line connecting Carleton Place, Ont., restores 10,000 customersHydro One says more than 10,000 customers in Carleton Place have had their power restored after crews repaired the main line powering the town.
-
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up schoolThe governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
-
Man injured at Bedford worksite taken to hospital: policeA 47-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured at a worksite in Bedford, N.S.
-
'It's like walking on Mars to me': B.C. senior still paying mortgage on 'not liveable' property after November floodsMonths after devastating flooding, a B.C. senior is still paying a mortgage on a home that no longer exists and a property that he says has been assessed at $1.
-
Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPPA Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.
-
Monkeypox 'has nothing to do with' COVID-19, B.C. physician saysWhile more monkeypox cases were confirmed in Canada this week, B.C. still doesn't have any known infections, said a local physician who shared what experts know so far about the disease.
-
Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.