Manitoba RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed in car crash

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a car crash in Portage la Prairie earlier in the month that left a woman dead.

The crash, which involved a pedestrian, took place around 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 6 on 3rd Street NE.

According to police, an 18-year-old man from Sidney, Man., was driving north on 3rd Street NE when he hit a 57-year-old woman from Portage la Prairie. Mounties allege the woman had suddenly attempted to cross the street.

The driver, as well as two other witnesses, provided help to the victim until police and EMS arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Winnipeg. On Oct. 21, she died from her injuries.

Police continue to investigate.