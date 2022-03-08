Manitoba RCMP investigating death of 18-year-old man as homicide

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man as a homicide.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers received a report of an injured man at a home in Moose Lake, Man., a community roughly 62 kilometres east of The Pas.

When Mounties got to the home, they found a man with severe injuries. The 18-year-old, who is from Moose Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP is investigating this death as a homicide.

Moose Lake officers and the major crime and forensic identification services continue to investigate.