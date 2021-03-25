Manitoba RCMP investigating double homicide in RM of Tache

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP is investigating a double homicide after officers were called to a home where two people were found dead.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers went to a home on River Road in the RM of Tache and when they arrived, they found a man and woman inside. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

CMP said the initial 911 call came from inside the house.

Daniel Sarrasin lives on River Road in Tache. Early Thursday morning after 2 a.m., he said bright lights woke him up.

"All I saw was the lights from the cop cars from the RCMP and that’s about it," he said. "I got a text from the neighbour down the road just making sure we were okay here.”

RCMP said while officers were at the home, they received reports about a suspicious man in the area. The man was eventually found and he was arrested and remains in custody.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man who was arrested was connected to the victims at all.

No charges have been laid.

RCMP doesn't believe there is any concern for public safety, but they are still doing wellbeing checks in the neighbourhood.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine, who is the media relations officer with Manitoba RCMP, said she offers her condolences to the friends and family of the victims of the incident.

"We know that this crime will be devastating for so many within this community," said Courchaine, adding she wants to reassure everyone that RCMP is investigating.

She did say dispatchers originally received a call about a disturbance at the home.

-with files from CTV's Michael D'Alimonte