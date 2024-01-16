iHeartRadio

Manitoba RCMP investigating fatal stabbing


An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a fatal stabbing in Swan River over the weekend.

Mounties responded to the incident, which took place on Main Street, around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Swan River RCMP and the Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

