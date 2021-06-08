Manitoba RCMP investigating three separate collisions that left three people dead
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating three separate collisions that took place in the span of three days that left three people dead.
The first collision took place around 9:15 p.m. on June 3 in Grand Marais. Mounties received a report of the off-road vehicle collision on June 5.
According to police, the collision took place on Fey Road when a 79-year-old Winnipeg man lost control of the off-road vehicle he was driving and it rolled. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on June 4.
RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.
FATAL COLLISION IN STANLEY
Then around 1 p.m. on June 4, RCMP officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 3 in the RM of Stanley.
Police said through their preliminary investigation they’ve determined that a semi-trailer travelling south collided with a semi-trailer headed north. Mounties said this collision caused the northbound vehicle to collide with an SUV.
The northbound semi-trailer and SUV went into a ditch and caught fire.
A 65-year-old Winnipeg man, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 63-year-old Winnipeg woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 40-year-old man from Carman, who was driving the northbound semi-trailer sustained minor injuries.
A 53-year-old Winnipeg man, who was driving the southbound semi-trailer, was not hurt.
RCMP officers, the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic reconstructionist are investigating the crash.
PEDESTRIAN-VEHICLE COLLISION
The third collision took place around 12:05 a.m. on June 5 in the RM of Swan Valley West.
Mounties said a vehicle was driving north on Highway 10 when it hit a pedestrian. The driver, a 52-year-old woman stopped at the scene and called 911.
The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from Swan River, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mounties, the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic reconstructionist are investigating.