Manitoba RCMP looking for missing man after vehicle found abandoned on closed highway
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing man after a vehicle was found abandoned near Morris.
On Wednesday around 11:35 p.m., RCMP was notified of an abandoned car on a closed section of Highway 23.
Officers tried to find the car’s owner, but were unsuccessful.
Now, Mounties are asking for help in finding Steven Froese, 25, who was last seen walking eastbound away from this vehicle.
Police describe Froese as five-foot-10, 260 lbs, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Froese’s location can call 204-746-2323.
RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.
