Manitoba RCMP make arrest following fatal stabbing

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing on Pine Creek First Nation.

Just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers went to a home in the community for a report of a stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

RCMP said the man’s death is being treated as a homicide.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old woman at the scene. She is in custody and charges have not yet been laid.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.