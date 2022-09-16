Manitoba RCMP officer attacked with metal bar during arrest

A Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked with a metal bar while he was trying to arrest a suspect in Lowe Farm on Wednesday.

The incident began around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, when police received a report about a disturbance in Lowe Farm, located near Morris. Mounties were informed that a man was walking on the road on Main Street, screaming and smashing vehicles with a metal bar.

Multiple officers headed to the scene.

When the first officer got there, he found the suspect, who was yelling and threatening the officer and other bystanders, according to the RCMP. The officer then told the man he was under arrest and tried to de-escalate the situation.

Mounties allege the suspect didn’t listen to the officer’s commands and assaulted him with a metal bar.

Police said the officer managed to create some distance between himself and the suspect, and deployed pepper spray. Mounties said the pepper spray had little impact, noting they believe the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamine.

The suspect eventually dropped the metal bar, which allowed the officer, with the help of several bystanders, to gain control and handcuff the man.

The officer was treated on scene for his injuries.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with assault on a police officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of mischief. He was taken into custody.