Manitoba RCMP officer charged with breach of trust after sexual misconduct allegation

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with breach of trust following a sexual misconduct allegation.

Since July 2021, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has been investigating an allegation against an on-duty officer in the Flin Flon, Man., area.

The IIU’s civilian director determined there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred and authorized the charge.

RCMP Cst. Nicholas James Barrett, formerly of the Creighton RCMP detachment, was released on an undertaking on Oct. 7. He is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas, Man., on Nov. 23.

The charge against Barrett has not been proven in court.

The IIU will not provide further details on the investigation as it is now before the courts.