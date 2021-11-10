Manitoba RCMP officer charged with unsafe storage of firearm

An officer with the Manitoba RCMP has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm following an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

On Wednesday, the Independent Investigation Union (IIU) announced that it finished its investigation into allegations of unsafe storage of a firearm by an off-duty officer in eastern Manitoba.

The civilian director determined there are reasonable grounds to believe offences occurred, and an officer has now been charged.

Cst. Christopher Leroux has been issued a summons for Nov. 23 in St. Pierre-Jolys Provincial for unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief. The charges have not been proven in court.

The matter is now before the courts, and the IIU will not be providing further details on the investigation.