Manitoba RCMP searching for homicide suspect who is considered violent

The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a man who was charged in an August 2019 homicide and is considered violent.

On Monday, officers said they are looking for Robert Fleury, who was charged with manslaughter in March 2021 for the homicide of Matthew Swain.

Fleury was released from custody, but breached his court-ordered conditions, according to RCMP.

Officers have now issued two warrants for his arrest.

Police describe Fleury as five-foot-nine, weighing 280 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Mounties warn people that if they see Fleury, they should not approach him, but rather call 911 immediately.

THE HOMICIDE

On Aug. 14, 2019, RCMP officers were called to an assault on Highway 16, near the Russell Airport.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries. Police identified the victim as Swain.

Then in March of 2021, police arrested and charged two people in the homicide. Fleury, who was charged with manslaughter, and Desmond Tanner, who was charged with second-degree murder. None of the charges have been proven in court.