Manitoba RCMP searching for man considered armed and dangerous in Bloodvein

The RCMP is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after shots were fired outside of two homes in Bloodvein Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called at 1:05 a.m. to a home in Bloodvein First Nation after a man showed up outside, fired shots and left. Police say the man then went to another home and fire more shots.

No one was physically hurt during the incidents.

Just after 6 a.m., police posted on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – urging residents of the First Nation to shelter indoors as Mounties search for a known male who is discharging a gun in the community.

Extensive patrols have been completed, but the suspect has not been found.

Mounties have identified the suspect as Byron Duck. He is 31-year-old, 5-9 and weighs 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say Duck is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, and considered armed and dangerous and should not be appraoched

Police are also asking residents to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information on Duck’s whereabouts can call RCMP at 204-395-2020.