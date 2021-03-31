Manitoba RCMP searching for missing snowmobiler on Lake Winnipegosis

Winnipegosis RCMP are searching for a missing snowmobiler after he went missing overnight between March 29 and 30.

On Tuesday, RCMP received a report that there were stranded anglers and a missing snowmobiler on Thompson Island on Lake Winnipegosis.

RCMP said the snowmobiler – 27-year-old Walter Thomas from Easterville, Man.—left the cabin the group was staying at and took keys to a bombardier, which left two men stranded in the cabin.

The men at the cabin were able to get a hold of some family members by radio but it has been difficult to communicate with them, RCMP said, adding the men are safe as they have shelter, food and supplies.

Assistance is expected to be provided on Wednesday so they can get home.

RCMP said officers went to Thomas' home but he wasn't there and investigators aren’t sure how long he has been outside.

During the search for Thomas, a Hercules plane from CFB Trenton was involved but no tracks were found.

RCMP said the search area includes the north side of Lake Winnipegosis going from Birch Island to Dawson Bay.

RCMP officers, along with people from Easterville and Sapotaweyak Cree Nation were searching the area Wednesday morning and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association was also expected to help along with RCMP Search and Rescue officers.