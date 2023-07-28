Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
RCMP said Holly Malleck, 35, is wanted on a charge of parental abduction of a person under 14 years of age after she allegedly abducted her daughter, Amelia Deonaraine.
According to St. Pierre Jolys RCMP, officers learned of a custody dispute on July 7.
“Officers conducted an extensive investigation and determined that Malleck has taken custody of the child with intent to deprive the father of his parental rights,” RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP said officers have no reason to believe the child is in danger.
Malleck is described as five-foot-three, weighing approximately 200 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes, though RCMP said her appearance may have changed.
Three-year-old Amelia is three-foot-two and weighs approximately 35 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-433-7433 or their local police service.
