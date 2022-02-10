Manitoba RCMP searching for shooting suspect who may be armed
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 27-year-old woman in connection with a shooting earlier Thursday in the RM of Ste. Anne.
Nadezda White is wanted on multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.
Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 2 a.m.
According to RCMP, a 31-year-old man was shot by a woman who then left the area in an older, beige-coloured truck. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said White is five-foot-two and weighs 100 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.
They say she may be in possession of a firearm and if seen, you’re asked to not approach her.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
