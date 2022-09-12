Manitoba RCMP searching for two kids who didn't come home after spending time with their dad
Manitoba RCMP are searching for two children who weren't returned to their mom after spending time with their dad.
RCMP said Chyanne and Brock Bailey rode their bikes from school to their dad's house in Hartney, Man. on Sept. 8.
The kids were supposed to be back home on Saturday afternoon but no one has heard from them or their father Michael Bailey, who also didn't show up to work on Monday.
Chyanne is a 12-year-old girl, listed at five-foot-six and 110 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark green jumper and sweater, green pants, and neon pink running shoes.
Brock is a 10-year-old boy, who is five-feet tall and weighs 88 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair and RCMP said he has scrapes on his knees from riding his bike. He was last seen wearing a grey and maroon hoodie, shorts and running shoes.
Michael, 41, is six-foot-five and 198 pounds with hazel eyes. Police say he drives a grey Dodge pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate: KNB 764.
People are asked to call RCMP at 204-534-7262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they have any information on their whereabouts.
