Manitoba RCMP searching rural property for woman missing since July 2020

Manitoba RCMP is searching a property in Glenboro, Man. in connection with a woman who has been missing since July 2020.

Anna Marquart (nee Bauman), 31, was last seen leaving her home—the property that RCMP is searching—on July 4, 2020.

RCMP said the current property owner has given RCMP consent to search the area and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators say they are concerned for Marquart's well-being, but they added there hasn't been any evidence that would indicate criminality.

RCMP previously said in February that Marquart hasn't contacted any of her family in Manitoba or Ontario.

Marquart is described as five-foot-one and 119 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.