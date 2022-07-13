Manitoba RCMP to speak on teacher arrested for sexual offences
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP will be providing information on Wednesday regarding a southern Manitoba teacher who has been arrested for sexual offences.
Sgt. Morgan Page will be speaking at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the RCMP headquarters on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
Mounties said at the news conference they will be providing information on an arrest involving a teacher. Police note the arrest was for sexual offences, but did not provide any further information.
CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details as they become available.
-
P.E.I. RCMP seek information from public following suspicious fire in BreadalbaneEast Prince RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to an investigation into a suspicious fire in Breadalbane, P.E.I.
-
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
-
LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crashA young LaSalle man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle with over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
-
Do you recognize this man? B.C. suspect wanted on multiple warrants considered 'armed and dangerous'B.C. Mounties are hoping the public will help locate a man they say is wanted on multiple warrants.
-
Premiers wrap talks with no date for meeting with Ottawa on health careCanada's premiers have wrapped up talks in Victoria, B.C., frustrated that a date has yet to be set for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau focused on health care.
-
Woman, 75, dies following collision involving car, semi-tractor in Glenwood, N.S.Yarmouth Rural RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman in Glenwood, N.S.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in OntarioPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a deal with Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group, to build a new battery facility in Ontario's Loyalist Township that will supply materials for one million electric vehicles a year.
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life togetherFor 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Strange goal line play has people talking after CPL game in WinnipegValour FC posted a 1-0 win over HFX Wanderers FC on Sunday but it was a no-goal that had people talking after the Canadian Premier League game.