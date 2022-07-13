Manitoba RCMP to speak on teacher arrested for sexual offences

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP will be providing information on Wednesday regarding a southern Manitoba teacher who has been arrested for sexual offences.

Sgt. Morgan Page will be speaking at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the RCMP headquarters on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Mounties said at the news conference they will be providing information on an arrest involving a teacher. Police note the arrest was for sexual offences, but did not provide any further information.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details as they become available.