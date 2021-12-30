Manitoba receiving $8.4M for voluntary COVID-19 isolation sites

Manitoba is receiving millions from the federal government to add more places for people to self-isolate if diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19.

MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North) announced $8,440,000 in funding for Manitoba to create and expand safe voluntary isolation sites across the province. The sites allow people to access self-isolation accommodations to keep themselves and people in the community safe if they cannot safely do so at their home.

"Stopping community spread of COVID-19 and the variants of concern is key to protecting Canadians, especially for the most vulnerable populations in Canada," Lamoureux said in a statement.

According to a news release, the funds will be used to expand or create sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, The Pas and other communities. It is part of $100 million in funding from the federal government throughout the pandemic. In addition to Manitoba, Ottawa has funded sites in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

"These spaces are an important part of our overall response to COVID-19. Voluntary isolation sites provide an option to people who may not have another option to self-isolate, which allows them to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community. Together, we can slow the spread of this virus by getting vaccinated, following public health guidance, and by accessing strategic solutions like this one."

The federal government says more than 14,000 people across Canada have accessed a voluntary self-isolation site since September 2020.