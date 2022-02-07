Manitoba recommending COVID-19 booster doses to high-risk youth

Manitoba public health officials now recommending COVID-19 booster shots be given to youth aged 12-17 who are at high risk of severe outcomes due to the virus.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force made the announcement Monday at a media briefing.

“We know that we have a significant population of teens who fit the criteria, who are at higher risk of severe outcomes and would benefit from being as protected as possible against this virus and its variants,” said Reimer.

The change in vaccine eligibility follows new guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) regarding youth vaccinations last week where the organization recommended youth aged 12-17 who are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 due to social or medical risk factors.