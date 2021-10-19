Manitoba records 102 new COVID cases; three deaths reported Tuesday

Manitoba has once again hit triple digits with new COVID-19 cases, as the province recorded 102 new cases on Tuesday.

Of the new cases announced, 63 were not vaccinated, 11 had at least one dose of the vaccine and 28 were fully vaccinated.

This also pushes the active case count to 1,007 and there have been 62,332 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Currently the five-day test positivity rate in the province is 3.3 per cent.

The province also recorded three new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,234.

There are 92 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 56 of those people are still infectious. There are also 14 people in the ICU, 10 have active COVID.

The majority of the active hospital cases are unvaccinated with 42, while three are partially vaccinated and 11 are fully vaccinated.

In the ICU, seven people are not vaccinated and three people are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, another 2,154 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,056,264 since February 2020.

As of Tuesday, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and over two million doses have been administered.

Winnipeg leads the way in vaccine uptake with 88.7 per cent, while the Southern Health Region sits at 67.3 per cent and is the lowest in the province.

Looking at variants of concern, of the 1,007 active COVID cases, 604 are variants and Manitoba has had 20,105 cases and 226 deaths linked to variants.

Unspecified variants lead the way with 10,847. There have been 7,255 Alpha cases, 1,639 Delta cases, 241 Gamma and 74 Beta cases.