Manitoba records 114 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 unvaccinated
Manitoba topped 100 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, Manitoba recorded 114 new cases, pushing the total to 60,443 since March 2020.
Of the new cases, 77 were among unvaccinated people, eight were partially vaccinated and 29 were fully vaccinated.
There are 668 active cases and Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is three per cent.
Manitoba has 86 hospitalizations linked to COVID, 48 of which have active COVID-19. There are also 20 patients in ICU, 14 with active COVID-19 cases.
Of those in hospital with active cases, 34 people are not vaccinated, four people have one shot and 10 are fully vaccinated.
In ICU, 12 are not vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.
Of the active cases in the province, 281 are variants of concern. The majority of variant cases have been unspecified with 9,593 cases, followed by the Alpha variant which accounts for 7,256 cases. There have also been 1,395 Delta cases.
On Tuesday, 3,113 tests were done, bringing the total to 998,699 since February 2020.
-
Sask. doctors, nurses say current COVID-19 restrictions 'not enough'The Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses are demanding stronger action to blunt the fourth wave of the pandemic.
-
Woman convicted in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church granted day paroleA woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside a church has been granted day parole for six months.
-
Canada's gold medal winning women's soccer team kicking off Celebration Tour in OttawaCanada Soccer announced the women's national team will kick-off its Celebration Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TD Place against New Zealand.
-
Canadians should start their holiday shopping early amid supply chain woes: expertsExperts are advising Canadians to plan ahead and start their holiday shopping early if they don't want to be disappointed amid ongoing global supply chain issues and shortages affecting various sectors.
-
VIFF documentary dives into endangered southern resident orcas' race for survivalThe riveting heartbreak of an endangered orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,500 kilometres in B.C. waters in July 2018 captured the world's attention.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in EspanolaAn officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
-
-
Georgian Bay Honey Bee Festival features Our Lady Peace concertThe Township of Georgian Bay holds its 2nd annual Honey Bee Festival with help from an award-winning Canadian rock band.
-
Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediatelyThe Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.