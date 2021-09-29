Manitoba records 114 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 unvaccinated

Manitoba topped 100 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, Manitoba recorded 114 new cases, pushing the total to 60,443 since March 2020.

Of the new cases, 77 were among unvaccinated people, eight were partially vaccinated and 29 were fully vaccinated.

There are 668 active cases and Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is three per cent.

Manitoba has 86 hospitalizations linked to COVID, 48 of which have active COVID-19. There are also 20 patients in ICU, 14 with active COVID-19 cases.

Of those in hospital with active cases, 34 people are not vaccinated, four people have one shot and 10 are fully vaccinated.

In ICU, 12 are not vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Of the active cases in the province, 281 are variants of concern. The majority of variant cases have been unspecified with 9,593 cases, followed by the Alpha variant which accounts for 7,256 cases. There have also been 1,395 Delta cases.

On Tuesday, 3,113 tests were done, bringing the total to 998,699 since February 2020.