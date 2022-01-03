Manitoba records 5,411 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Manitoba Health officials are reporting 5,411 new COVID-19 cases since taking a holiday break on December 31, including 1,721 cases on Monday.
Announced Monday afternoon on the province's dashboard, there are also six deaths, bringing Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll to 1,398.
The provincial five-day test positivity rate has also risen to 37.9 per cent.
There are currently 15,318 active cases in the province and 68,791 people have recovered from the virus.
As of Monday, 228 Manitobans are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 186 people with active COVID-19 and 42 people who are no longer infectious.
Thirty-two Manitobans are in the ICU for COVID-19, 30 of which are still active cases.
Over the break, 13,898 laboratory tests were administered, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,288,252.COVID-19 cases in Manitoba
Infogram
-
Winnipeg family stranded in extreme cold now looking for Good SamaritanA Winnipeg family is searching for the Good Samaritan that helped them when their car left them stranded in extreme cold on New Year's Eve.
-
Alberta to review daycare support in effort to keep spaces open during OmicronOne of the largest daycare providers in Alberta is raising the alarm, as ripple effects of the Omicron COVID-19 variant threaten to close down several operations.
-
B.C.'s public sector unions set to begin bargainingThe Finance Ministry says the vast majority of the 186 collective agreements in B.C.'s public sector expire in March 2022 – including those of the teachers' and nurses' unions.
-
No charges against Chatham-Kent police officer in shooting of 63-year-old manOntario’s Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe that a Chatham-Kent police service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting and serious injuries suffered by a 63-year-old man in Tilbury last September.
-
Manitoba COVID-19 data skewed due to testing backlog, epidemiologist says focus on hospitalizationsThere are thousands of COVID-19 tests in Manitoba still waiting to be analyzed, and the backlog has led to a targeted testing approach and a skew in the daily information being shared publicly.
-
Regina police investigating after woman found deadRegina police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two Ottawa football players declare for 2022 NFL draftTwo football players from Ottawa have declared for the 2022 NFL draft, putting them one step closer to lifelong dreams.
-
Strong winds up to 80 km/h forecast for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin countiesStrong winds could pose a hazard for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties on Wednesday.
-
Batchewana chief says child welfare compensation deal a good startBatchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers says the announcement from the federal government regarding child welfare compensation for Indigenous people harmed while in care will lay the foundation for future talks about Indigenous sovereignty.