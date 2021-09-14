Manitoba records 56 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
Manitoba health officials identified 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The province has had 59,420 cases since March 2020.
Of the cases announced Tuesday, 30 were among those who are not vaccinated, nine are partially vaccinated and 17 are fully vaccinated.
Manitoba has 576 active cases and the five-day test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent province-wide.
Officials also removed one death, bringing the total to 1,201.
There are 68 people in hospital due to COVID-19; 28 people have active COVID-19 cases. There are also 14 people in ICU, six with active cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, 2,168 tests were completed, bringing the total to 954,220 since February 2020.
When it comes to variants of concern, the majority continue to be unspecified with 8,973 cases. There have been 7,249 Alpha cases and 1,312 cases of the Delta variant.
Manitoba's vaccine uptake continues to grow as 83.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake in the province with 86.5 per cent, while the Southern Health Region has the lowest at 64.6 per cent.
