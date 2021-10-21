Manitoba records 92 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on Thursday
Manitoba has recorded 92 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The province said of these new COVID-19 cases, 56 people were not vaccinated, nine had been partially vaccinated and 27 were fully vaccinated.
These new cases bring Manitoba's total to 62,469 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The five-day test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent in Manitoba, and 1.3 per cent in Winnipeg.
No new deaths were reported on Thursday, though the province did provide details on deaths previously this week.
Three deaths reported on Tuesday include a woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, a man in his 50s from the Northern health region, and a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg. The province also reported the death of a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region on Wednesday.
All four of these deaths have been linked to unspecified variants of concern.
The number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at 1,235.
This is a developing story. More to come.
