Manitoba records another 73 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Manitoba health officials announced 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, the majority are unvaccinated with 49, six cases have at least one shot and 18 cases were fully vaccinated.

This brings the province's total to 62,977 since March 2020 and there are currently 1,069 active cases.

The five-day test positivity rate also climbed in Manitoba, going to 4.3 per cent.

Manitoba has 78 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 53 of which are still infectious. There are also 17 ICU cases, 13 have active COVID.

Of the active cases in hospital, the majority are unvaccinated with 40, four are partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated. In the ICU, 10 patients are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

On the vaccine front, 86.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose, while 83.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. Over 2.07 million doses have been administered in the province.

Looking at variants of concern, there are 607 active cases and 229 deaths have been linked to variants. The most common continues to be the unspecified variant with 11,018 cases, followed by Alpha with 7,255 and Delta with 1,896.

Manitoba has had 20,533 variant of concern cases.