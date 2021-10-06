Manitoba records another COVID-19 death Wednesday, 95 new cases

Manitoba added another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,214.

The province's dashboard also showed 95 new cases of COVID-19, 58 of which were unvaccinated, 14 had one dose and 23 cases were fully vaccinated.

There are 858 active cases in the province and Manitoba has had 61,126 since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate dropped slightly to 3.6 per cent.

Manitoba has 92 people in hospital due to COVID, 57 of which are still infectious. There are 17 patients in ICU; 11 have active COVID-19.

Of the active cases in hospital, 44 are unvaccinated, five have one dose of the vaccine, and eight are fully vaccinated. In the ICU, nine patients are unvaccinated and two patients are partially vaccinated.

On Tuesday, 3,029 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,019,996 since February 2020.

Looking at variants of concern, 9,912 cases have been unspecified, 7,256 have been the Alpha variant and 1,471 have been Delta.

Manitoba also passed the two million doses of the vaccine administered mark. Currently, there have been 2,003,159 doses given out.

For those who are eligible for the vaccine, 85.3 per cent have received one dose, while 81.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.