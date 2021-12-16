Manitoba records over 200 COVID-19 cases, largest single-day total since June

Manitoba once again eclipsed the 200 mark for new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 218 new cases reported.

This is the largest one-day total Manitoba has had since June 6, when the province recorded 221 cases.

This brings the active case count to 1,753.

Of the new cases, the majority are from Winnipeg with 108, 36 are from the Southern Health Region, 34 from the Northern Health Region, the Prairie Mountain Health Region had 23 cases, and 17 were from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The new cases included 121 fully vaccinated people, 80 people who are not vaccinated and 17 who are partially vaccinated.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 6.6 per cent.

The province also added two new deaths, pushing the total to 1,359.

Looking at hospital numbers, 139 people are requiring care due to COVID-19, 85 of which are still infectious.

There are also 33 people in the ICU, 23 with active COVID.

Of the active cases, 52 are not vaccinated, 29 are fully vaccinated and four have received at least one dose.

In the ICU, 21 people are unvaccinated, one person is fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

On the vaccine front, 84.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, 78.1 per cent have received two doses and 11.3 per cent have received a booster dose.