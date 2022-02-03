Manitoba records seven new COVID-19 deaths; hospitalizations dip slightly

Manitoba saw another seven deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total to 1,583 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's dashboard, hospital numbers saw a slight decrease a day after setting the record for the number of admitted patients.

There are 736 people requiring care, and 521 people with active COVID.

Total ICU numbers remained unchanged with 54; Forty-one of those patients are still infectious.

The health region breakdown sees:

59 hospitalizations in the Interlake-Eastern area, with five ICU patients;

62 hospitalizations in the Northern Health Region, with 10 ICU patients;

68 hospitalizations in the Prairie Mountain area, with six ICU patients;

72 hospitalizations in the Southern Health Region, with three ICU patients; and

475 hospitalization in Winnipeg, with 30 ICU patients.

Manitoba also saw 362 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The active case count dropped dramatically from 32,547 on Wednesday to 16,787 on Thursday.

However, health officials have previously stated that daily case numbers and active case counts are likely higher as at home rapid tests are not recorded.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 27.1 per cent.

On the vaccine front, 85.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine, 79.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 40.8 per cent have received their booster shot.

Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake at 86.2 per cent.