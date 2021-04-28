Manitoba reducing language barriers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Manitoba government is reducing language barriers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics to help more people access the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Heather Stefanson announced that Manitobans booking vaccine appointments over the phone can access services in more than 100 languages. The minister added that people can also ask to have professional interpreter services arranged for their appointment at a supersite.

“Being able to access care in your preferred language helps people better understand the information they’re being provided and makes the experience more comfortable, equitable and accessible,” Stefanson said in a news release.

“We believe this expansion to the services we offer will encourage more Manitobans to make their appointments and get the vaccine sooner.”

The province explained that when people call to book their vaccine, they will be able to identify that they want to speak with someone in their preferred language. The call centre will then connect with an interpreter service and use three-way calling to help the client book their appointment.

The province added that those booking through the provincial call centre can also request spoken language interpreter services at their supersite appointments. These services will be provided over the phone.

Manitobans can also request American Sign Language interpreter services for supersite appointments, which will be provided by computer or tablet.

“We want as many people as possible to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Task Force, in the news release.

“Better language access is one way that we can reduce barriers for people who are eligible to get the vaccine. Immunization does not just protect the people who get immunized – it protects those around them too. I encourage everyone to book their appointment as soon as they can, to protect themselves and those they love.”

Eligible Manitobans can call 1-844-626-8222 to book their vaccine appointments.