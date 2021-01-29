The Reeve of La Broquerie, who spoke out against Manitoba public health orders at an anti-mask rally last year, has been suspended.

La Broquerie Council voted on Wednesday to suspend Reeve Lewis Weiss for breaching the council's code of conduct. Weiss has been suspended for 45 days.

Weiss came under fire from his council after publicly speaking out against Manitoba's public health orders and restrictions at an anti-mask rally in Steinbach in November 2020. As a result of the rally, Weiss was handed a $1,296 ticket for violating the health orders.

In December, council launched an investigation into his actions. In a motion to suspend Weiss, council said the report from that investigation confirmed Weiss breached the code of conduct.

The report has not yet been made public, but council said it will be released following redactions.

All but one councillor voted to suspend Weiss. Coun. Darrell Unger declined to vote. No councillors were opposed.

Weiss told CTV News on Friday he is waiting until the report has been released publicly to comment on the suspension. He said he plans to appeal the decision.

CTV News has reached out to La Broquerie Council for comment.

This is a developing story. More to come.