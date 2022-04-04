Manitoba releases campsite booking numbers on first day of registration

More Manitobans are looking to explore the province's backyard in 2022.

The province said Monday afternoon that more than 5,800 reservations were made for cabins, yurts and group use areas.

Bookings opened up Monday morning and the government said there were 7,392 users logged in by 7 a.m.

"The queue functioned well and after 7:42 a.m. users no longer had to wait in line," the province said.

The province previously said it had put in technical improvements so users could have a better experience. A new booking system in set to be in place by 2023.

The number of bookings in the first opening improved slightly from 2021, going from 5,536 last year to 5,874 this year.

Those who were able to make reservations will receive confirmation by email in the next 24 hours.

The province said 90 per cent of cabins and yurts have been booked with some mid-week and single nights on weekends still available.

People are encouraged to look throughout the summer for cancellations.

The next booking availability is on Wednesday at 7 a.m. for the areas of Birds Hill, Falcon Lakeshore, Falcon Beach and West Hawk campgrounds.

Those will be followed by:

· Apr. 8 at 7 a.m. campsite reservations open for the parks in the western and northern regions. This includes Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater Lake, Duck Mountain, Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods, Turtle Mountain, William Lake and Wekusko Falls;

· Apr. 11 at 7 a.m. campsite reservations open for Grand Beach, Nopiming and all the remaining Whiteshell campgrounds, including Caddy Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, Betula Lake and White Lake; and

· Apr. 13 at 7 a.m., bookings open for the remaining locations. This includes Birch Point, Camp Morton, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, Watchorn and Winnipeg Beach.

Campsites will be limited to three reservations per session on opening days.