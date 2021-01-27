Manitoba has released its plan for the future of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and which groups will be next in line to roll up their sleeves to get the shot – but it could change depending on vaccine availability around the globe.

On Wednesday, the province announced a plan which outlines four stages of the vaccine rollout and who will be included.

The province said while the timeline is fluid, based on the current information, the next stage of the vaccine rollout will begin as early as April.

The timeline will change depending on the availability of the vaccines. Due to shortages with the Pfizer vaccine, the scenario with low supply of the vaccine projects Manitobans will all have the chance to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Under the high supply scenario, all Manitobans who want the vaccine should be able to be vaccinated by the end of August 2021.

This is a developing story. More to come.