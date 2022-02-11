Manitoba renovating and expanding Lakeshore General Hospital

The Manitoba government is making significant renovations and expansions to the services at Lakeshore General Hospital.

Manitoba’s Health Minister Audrey Gordon made the announcement at a news conference on Friday, noting changes to the hospital include an expanded emergency department with additional treatment space and a planned increase of up to 12 inpatient beds.

The province notes the renovations will allow the hospital, which is located in Ashern, Man., to meet the area’s growing health needs. It will also allow patients to recover closer to home after their specialized care in Winnipeg has ended.

“Today’s announcement supports our government’s commitment to build and renew and expand our health-care sites across the province, and improve the quality of care for Manitobans now and well into the future,” Gordon said.

This expansion is part of Manitoba’s Clinical and Preventative Services Plan, which is aimed at improving access, quality and equity of care. Details of the clinical services provided at Lakeshore General Hospital and other health-care facilities will undergo a collaborative planning process that involves local health-care providers, provincial clinical experts, Indigenous community leaders and municipal officials.

“An important component of this work is collaborative and meaningful engagement with Indigenous leaders and community health experts across Manitoba to ensure the province builds an equitable and culturally safe health system that is accessible and responds to the needs and priorities of all Manitobans,” Gordon said.

The province is investing $10.8 million in the expansion. Construction is set to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.