Manitoba reopening part of Highway 75 following near month-long closure
On May 2, Manitoba shut down Highway 75 due to rising flood waters and nearly four weeks later part of it is opening up again.
The province announced in its latest flood bulletin that the road south of Morris is now open to traffic in both directions.
"The detour on PTH 75 north of Morris from PR 205 to PR 246 to PTH 23 will be in effect until water levels recede further," the province said.
A spokesperson for the province previously told CTV News that they wouldn't open the road until it was deemed safe to do so.
The province is working on raising the road so it won't need to be closed because of water levels and the project is expected to wrap up in the fall.
Officials said dikes and highway closures continue to be monitored and as water levels decrease, highways will be opened after they have been "cleaned, inspected and repaired."
- With files from CTV Danton Unger
-
Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prizeAn Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phoneWestern Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstormSaturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish schoolA 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.