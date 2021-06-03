Manitoba reopening plan coming next week: premier

Manitoba will share its plans for reopening the province next week, Premier Brian Pallister announced Thursday.

The announcement came during a press conference where the premier announced a new grant program to help address vaccine hesitancy in the province.

“I do think it is important to put that hope in the window,” Pallister said.

Other provinces in Canada have shared plans to gradually loosen COVID-19 restrictions based on vaccine uptake.

For example, in Saskatchewan, after 70 per cent of people over 30 have received their first dose, capacity thresholds in retail spaces will be listed and restaurants and bars will no longer have a maximum table capacity.

Pallister said for the reopening plan to work, Manitobans need to get vaccinated and continue following public health orders, especially as variants of concern continue to rise in Manitoba.

He added additional vaccination incentives will be announced next week.

As of Wednesday, 874,564 vaccine doses have been administered in Manitoba. The province said 66.2 per cent of people ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with 62.8 per cent of Manitobans ages 12-17.