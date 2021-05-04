Manitoba reporting possible COVID-19 exposures at restaurant, on transit buses

The Manitoba government is reporting a number of potential COVID-19 exposures at various sites in Winnipeg, including at a restaurant and on a number of Winnipeg Transit buses.

The following is a list of some of the potential COVID-19 exposures that took place at the end of April:

Royal Paan restaurant, located at 2419 McPhillips Street. The potential exposures took place on April 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.;

The Winnipeg Transit exposures include:

Blue Line: Chancellor Station to Vaughan Street and Graham Avenue on April 26 from around 8 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.;

Route 11: Colony Station to Wall Street on April 26 from about 8:25 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.;

Routes 21 or 24: Portage Avenue and Craig Street to Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street on April 26 from around 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Blue Line: Vaughan Street and Graham Avenue to Chancellor Station on April 26 from about 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.;

Blue Line: Chancellor Station to Vaughan Street and Graham Avenue on April 27 from about 7:10 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.;

Route 11: Colony Station to Wall Street on April 27 from about 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.;

Route 21 or 24: Portage Avenue and Craig Street to Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street on April 27 from about 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Blue Line: Vaughan Street and Graham Avenue to Chancellor Station on April 27 from about 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.;

Blue Line: Jubilee Station to Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive on April 26 and 27 from 7:50 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.;

Blue Line: Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive to Jubilee Station on April 26 and 27 from 3:50 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.;

Route 21: Portage Avenue and Conway Street to Portage Avenue and Fort Street on April 29 from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.; and

Route 21: Portage Avenue and Garry Street to Portage Avenue and Conway Street on April 29 from 1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A full list of all the potential exposures can be found online.

According to the province, you do not need to self-isolate if you visited one of these sites during the dates and times of the potential exposures. However, you should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any symptoms arise.

CTV News has reached out to the Royal Paan restaurant for more information.