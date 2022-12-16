Manitoba reports 10 new deaths from influenza

The number of deaths from influenza in Manitoba nearly doubled within a week, according to the province’s weekly report.

The report, released Friday, covering the week from Dec. 4 to 10, shows 22 deaths from influenza this season, an increase from 12 in the report last week.

The province says influenza A (H3N2) is the dominant strain circulating this season, with test positivity for the strain increasing to 27.2 per cent during the week. The report says this is higher than the 21.5 per cent test-positivity rate seen nationally.

There were 231 cases of influenza A reported during the week. So far this season, there have been 1,701 cases of influenza A reported.

The report says children below the age of five are at the highest risk of contracting influenza, noting the age group accounted for 12 per cent of all cases and 20 per cent of associated hospital admissions.

This week, six people were admitted to hospital, and no ICU admissions were reported. So far this season, 331 people have been hospitalized with influenza, and six people have required intensive care.

While influenza activity is rising, COVID-19 activity is declining, according to the report. The province reported 154 cases this week, down from 251 in the previous week. The test positivity rate is 11.4 per cent.