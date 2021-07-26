Manitoba reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily total since September 2020

Manitoba health officials are announcing 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the new cases on Monday, five were from the Southern Health Region, three were in Winnipeg, two were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, one was in Northern Health Region and zero were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

This is the lowest number of cases recorded since Sept. 17, 2020, when 11 cases were also reported.

Officials said six previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is three per cent while Winnipeg has set a new low of 1.8 per cent.

Manitoba started recording the city's test positivity rate on Oct. 31, 2020.

The province also updated the deaths that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, a man in his 80s from Winnipeg died from the B.1.1.7 variant and on Sunday, a man in his 50s from Southern Health died from an unspecified variant.

No deaths were reported on Monday.

Manitoba has had 57,456 cases and 1,172 people have died.

There are currently 528 active cases of COVID-19 and 55,756 people have recovered. There are 110 Manitobans in hospital, 39 of which have active COVID-19.

There are also 26 people in ICU; eight patients have active COVID-19.

On Sunday, 1,240 tests were completed, bringing the total to 867,027 since February 2020.